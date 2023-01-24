IRL Twitch streamer Jinny chases down thief after frantic live stream robbery

IRL Twitch streamer Jinny has been involved in all kinds of crazy experiences throughout the years. It’s one of the perks (or downsides, depending on the situation) of being a live streamer.

The most positive experiences have been things like streaming herself climbing a high-elevation suspension bridge in The Alps, and sharing the breathtaking experience with her fans. But there’ve been quite a few negative experiences, too, like the time a creepy stranger persistently asked her to get in his car for a free ride, or when she was subject to racial abuse and almost got robbed while livestreaming.

Unfortunately, she had another negative experience during her stream on Monday, Jan. 23 while walking around in Argentina. This time, a thief jostled past and snatched her phone in the middle of her stream.

Jinny chased the thief down a flight of stairs, yelling. The stream was still rolling while the phone was in the thief’s hands. She yelled she was a streamer, but that didn’t stop them.

Jinny later explained it was a male and female duo. The woman snatched the phone out of her hands while the man tried to block her. She pushed him out of the way and eventually caught the woman, but she slipped away.

The incident drew a lot of attention, however—mostly because Jinny didn’t stop yelling and screaming—and eventually, people helped her retrieve her phone. So, it wasn’t the worst outcome. Still, Jinny seemed shaken up by the ordeal. Viewers urged her to be more careful and be more attentive to travel safety advice so she isn’t a sitting duck.

After all, some thieves won’t hesitate to assault the people they steal from if it helps them get away. Fortunately, that didn’t happen this time, and hopefully, it doesn’t happen at all.