Ibai has a health issue that’s getting worse, and it could impact his Twitch stream

Of all the Twitch stars who enjoyed rapid growth and success in recent years, Ibai is among the top one percent. In addition to being the fourth most-followed streamer on the platform with 12.3 million followers (and counting) and setting the all-time peak viewership record, his channel is still growing.

It looked like nothing could slow the Spanish streamer’s momentum down. But that changed during his stream on Jan. 10 after he opened up about a degenerative issue affecting his eyes.

He says it has a “high chance” of making him blind. The issue has already been affecting his left eye for some time now. It’s gotten to the point where he’s “basically blind” in that eye, and professionals warned him his right eye, which is in a much better state, could end up having the same issue at some point down the road.

If it ends up being as bad as they fear, it will undoubtedly impact his ability to stream. It would be hard for him to see his screen, let alone read chat to interact with fans.

The good news, however, is if he continues to use a CPAP machine while sleeping, which generates a continuous stream of pressurized air and delivers it to a face mask, it could slow down the degeneration in his right eye and potentially save him from going blind.

For that reason, it seems like he’ll be able to keep streaming the way he is for quite some time, which means his ever-growing momentum will continue to roll on in the foreseeable future.

That could change later in Ibai’s Twitch streaming career, depending on how things pan out, but in the meantime, he’s going full-steam ahead.