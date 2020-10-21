Hundreds of Twitch partners have received DMCA takedown warnings

The warnings serve to encourage users to learn about the tools available to manage the content on their channel.

Twitch has issued DMCA takedown warnings to many of its partners following an update to its content control for licensed music on the platform.

Esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau shared the opening paragraph of an email sent to a partner where their channel had been subject to a DMCA takedown notification and that the content would be removed. The email said there would be no way for the partner to fight the claim and that the notification would only serve as a warning to encourage the user to learn about copyright law and the tools available to manage the content on their channel.

the Twitch DMCA bloodbath has begun, as hundreds of partnered streamers have received emails from Twitch as DMCA takedown notifications pic.twitter.com/zoIoI7Q7Xp — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 20, 2020

Timthetatman fearing a ban from Twitch, apparently Twitch will be deleting VODs which are DMCA'd without penalties. pic.twitter.com/JTzd4M9nUZ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 20, 2020

Streamers are understandably upset with the news, saying they should be provided a reason for the ban and what specific clips or media are violating the terms and conditions. Many of these streamers fear that Twitch will move to delete their VODs due to music they had played, simiarly to what happened earlier in the year during the first wave of DMCA violations.

This influx of takedown warnings comes just after Twitch announced the open beta testing for Soundtrack, its music streaming service. This tool is made for streamers to listen to music that has been previously cleared for use by Twitch and will not result in them receiving a DMCA strike.

Early users have reported that the tool still mutes the sound on their VODs regardless of Soundtrack, however.