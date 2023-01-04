YouTuber KSI is once again getting ready to hop back into the boxing ring. He’ll be returning to face FaZe Temperrr on Jan. 14.

KSI was originally set to fight Dillon Danis, but the mixed martial artist pulled out from the fight as he failed to meet the contracted weight and was underprepared. Considering Danis announced his withdrawal less than a month before the event, many thought the fight could be off, but KSI announced FaZe Temperrr would rise to the occasion.

The event’s fight card features seven bouts, consisting of names like Tom Zanetti, Joe Fournier, and Swarmz.

How to watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

When is KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr?

The KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr boxing match will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at approximately 4pm CT.

The event itself, MF & DAZN: X Series 004, is expected to start at 1pm CT, and it’ll be hosted at Wembley Arena in London.

In terms of capacity goes, Wembley Arena can welcome 12,500 attendees, a slight downgrade from O2 Arena’s 20,000 capacity, where KSI’s last boxing match took place.

Who is fighting in MF & DAZN: X Series 004?

Six bouts will take place before the main event featuring KSI and FaZe Temperrr in MF & DAZN: X Series 004.

While there are a few familiar faces from the last events, there are also newcomers who will look to prove their boxing skills at Wembley.

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke

Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

How to watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr at MF & DAZN: X Series 004

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr will be live-streamed on DAZN PPV for $15.00. The entirety of the event will be broadcasted on DAZN, and fans will also need to purchase a monthly subscription to the streaming service for $19.99.

If you’re looking to attend MF & DAZN: X Series 004 in person, you’ll need to purchase a ticket through OVO Wembley Arena’s official website. The venue is located in London, and the ticket prices range from $35 to $1,500 for VIP packages that include a Meet and Greet side event.