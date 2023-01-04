KSI’s next fight: Who will KSI fight after Dillon Danis pulled out?

In the world of online content consumption, creators have become the prime entertainment sources. KSI has come a long way since creating his YouTube account in 2009, where he started off by releasing FIFA videos.

The content creator’s energetic persona and fun nature allowed him to rise in the ranks of YouTube to a point where KSI could diversify his career. From investing in new ventures to starting a music career, KSI also added some boxing into the mix, which has grown to become a prime-time event.

On a relatively frequent basis, KSI challenges well-known figures within the boxing and YouTube communities. While most take up KSI’s offer, there have been cases where his opponents had to back out for various reasons.

Who will KSI fight next?

KSI will fight FaZe Temperrr next on Jan. 14, 2023, after Dillon Danis pulled out.

KSI was initially set to fight Danis in January, but the mixed martial artist withdrew from the fight on Jan. 4. Danis didn’t want to proceed with the bout as he didn’t have a coach and had problems with the contracted weight.

Though many thought a fight could be off the table for KSI since Danis bailed on the fight only 10 days prior to the event, KSI announced his new opponent, FaZe Temperrr.

The boxing match between KSI and FaZe Temperrr will take place in Wembley Arena, London, England, and the event will be broadcasted on DAZN, a sports streaming service.

The KSI fight is expected to start at 4pm CT on Jan. 14, while the fight card will begin at 1pm CT.