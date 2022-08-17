British YouTuber KSI will be making his long-awaited return to influencer boxing against rapper, singer, and former semi-professional footballer Swarmz. Though KSI was initially scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi, Wassabi was forced to pull out of the fight due to a recent concussion.

The full fight card will feature seven bouts in total, with many being influencers’ debuts within the squared circle. With plenty of fighters stirring the pot about their respective opponents prior to their matches, the event is expected to draw a massive audience.

Here is how to watch KSI vs. Swarmz.

How to watch KSI vs. Swarmz

When is KSI vs Swarmz?

The KSI vs Swarmz influencer boxing event is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 27. The fight card is expected to begin at approximately 3pm CT with the headliner between KSI and Swarmz expected to take place at approximately 6:15pm CT.

The event will be hosted at the O2 Arena in London, the arena where KSI first fought against Logan Paul, which boasts a capacity of 20,000 audience members.

Who is fighting?

The influencer boxing event will feature six bouts before the eventual headliner. With only some returners, many influencers will be making their boxing debuts. Below are all the matches of the night in their expected order.

FaZe Temperr vs. Blueface

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Deji vs. Fousey

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero

KSI vs. Swarmz

How can I watch KSI vs Swarmz?

KSI vs Swarmz will be hosted in person at the O2 Arena in London. Tickets are still available for purchase on the O2 Arena’s official website. In-person ticket prices range from £25 to £1,300 for VIP ringside tickets.

Those watching remotely can view the match live on DAZN PPV. For £11.99, or $15.00, on top of the DAZN monthly subscription, viewers can watch the entire event from phones, televisions, and other smart devices.