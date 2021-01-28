How to use T-Pain’s DMCA-safe ‘Pizzle Pack’ on Twitch

Broadcasting on Twitch with music has been difficult in the past six month following an onslaught of DMCA notices that were dished out to streamers by music labels.

Amid a global pandemic, content creators on Twitch saw their viewership overall inflate to record numbers, and with many of them playing music from places like Spotify in the background of their streams, labels started sending out warnings.

Popular rapper T-Pain, who is a well-respected professional in both music and streaming, was critical of the initial slew of DMCA takedowns, noting that it’s always labels, not artists, handing them out.

“It’s never going to be an artist,” he said. “Trust me. You’ll never see an artist do that shit. It’s the weirdest fucking thing in the world. We get more hype than you all do when we hear our shit in y’alls’ streams, easily if it’s a clip when you’re beasting crazy.”

Promising his viewers and the streaming community that he would do something to at least partially remedy this issue, T-Pain said beats he’s created on Twitch and music he’s created in the past few years could be used by streamers as background music.

Since then, the legend of autotune has sculpted a SoundCloud playlist free for anyone to listen to and use on streams called the “Pizzle Pack.”

Finding the playlist is as easy as going to PizzlePack.com, and on the front page, you can scroll down and immediately start playing music on your livestream.

T-Pain has been particular about how people use his beats and music on the playlist. The point of the playlist is for people to have backdrop music on stream, not remix beats for their own purposes.

“I expressly reserve all rights to my music,” the site’s disclaimer reads. “I give you a limited revocable license to use my music in the background of your videos but you can’t record to my music, change it, or use it anywhere else. If you do, you’re violating my copyrights and that’s gonna get your ass sued.”

In essence, this music was made to be a replacement for that Spotify or Pandora gaming playlist you’d used to always have running while you were streaming. Fellow Streamer Cardboard Cowboy explains it well in this promotion.