How to get verified on Kick, explained

Twitch’s monopoly on the streaming business is no longer thanks to tons of new streamers joining and getting verified on Kick, the new kid on the block when it comes to livestreaming.

One of the cool things about Kick is that it very simply and efficiently lays out the steps streamers need to take to start earning money while creating content. And while the cut Kick streamers get is better compared to its purple competitor, it’s also easier to get verified there, too.

If you lust after verification on a social media platform, then Kick may be the site for you. The path to verification is clear cut and anyone can do it just by streaming consistently on the platform.

Here’s what you need to do to become verified on Kick.

Kick verification requirements

Kick’s help pages reveal exactly what affiliated streamers will have to do to gain verification on its platform. The path to verification is simple, but it definitely takes some content creation grinding to achieve.

Here’s what you need to do to get verified on Kick:

Become a Kick affiliate To become a Kick affiliate, stream for more than five hours and gain 75 or more followers

Stream for 30 hours in the past 30 days

Stream 12 unique days in the past 30 days

A minimum average of 75 live concurrent viewership in the past 30 days

300 unique chatters in the past 30 days

Minimum of 20 active subs in the past 30 days

And that’s all there is to it. It’s a simple process, but there’s work to be done once you become an affiliate, so keep on streaming and having fun.

To keep up with progress on verification and even affiliate status, you can check the Achievements section on the Kick dashboard to see exactly where you stand in your journey to becoming affiliated or verified.

Kick security qualifications required for verification

Once the above steps are completed, there’s a bit more that must be done, and it has to do with account security.

Here are the security qualifications to be verified on Kick:

Your account must have a confirmed phone number

You must have 2FA enabled on your account

No username changes in the past 30 days (@handle)

Your account must have at least three on-channel VODs in the past 30 days

No TOS violations in the past 30 days – see Kick Terms of Service

