How to craft Legendary items in WoW Shadowlands

Legendaries, World of Warcraft’s strongest and most sought-after items, have made their return in Shadowlands.

This time, instead of the long and arduous grind players have come to expect from Blizzard, Legendary items are crafted with the new and easy-to-use Runecarver system.

Max-level players (60) can craft a Legendary of their choice by unlocking and speaking to the Runecarver in Torghast, Tower of the Damned.

Legendary items can be customized through Legendary powers, which are unlocked by collecting Memory of the Runecarver recipes from Shadowlands content.

Legendary powers modify your character, changing the pace and playstyle of your chosen specialization. Only one Legendary power, though, can be equipped at a time.

Memory of the Runecarver recipes can be acquired through reputation, dungeons, raids, and even Torghast itself.

To unlock the Runecarver and craft a Legendary, you’ll first have to begin the Torghast introductory questline. After completing the leveling campaign, reaching level 60, and choosing a Covenant, you’ll be offered a quest that will take you to The Maw. From there, you’ll be introduced to the Runecarver, a giant imprisoned entity, who will begin the process of helping you acquire a Legendary.

Legendaries require a base item, a set of Missives, Soul Ash, and a Memory of the Runecarver.

A base item, depending on your class, can be made by Tailors, Leatherworkers, Blacksmiths, or Jewelcrafters. Missives, which define what stats your Legendary item will have, can be created by Scribes. And Soul Ash can be gathered through completing layers of Torghast.

When you’re finished making your base item, collecting your Missives, and earning 1,250 Soul Ash, talk to the Runecraver, offer him a Memory of the Runecarver recipe, and he’ll create your Legendary.

Your first Legendary will be item level 190, but it can be upgraded with extra Soul Ash. To upgrade it to 210, you’ll need 2,000 Soul Ash. For 225, 3,200 Soul Ash will be required. And for item level 235, you’ll have to get your hands on 5,150 Soul Ash.