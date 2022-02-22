World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.2, Eternity’s End, is now live on North American servers. Eternity’s End is the first major content patch for WoW since Patch 9.1 was released last summer.

Patch 9.2 is introducing a bevy of new features for players to sink their teeth into, but none are as prominent as the newest open world zone being added to the Shadowlands, Zereth Mortis. There, players will be able to progress the expansion’s campaign to its “third and final act,” according to Blizzard. Upon today’s initial release of the patch, only the first three chapters of the Zereth Mortis campaign will be available.

Patch 9.2 will allow players to finally dive into WoW’s newest raid, the Sepulcher of the First Ones. The raid features 11 bosses and culminates with a battle against The Jailer, the mysterious main villain of the Shadowlands expansion. The Sepulcher of the First Ones will also play host to the return of class tier sets, a feature that had previously been done away with during the Legion expansion.

The Sepulcher of the First Ones will open its gates on March 1, with only the first eight bosses available to battle on Normal and Heroic difficulty. The following week, on March 8, players will be able to progress on Mythic difficulty, while the final three bosses of the raid will also become available on Normal and Heroic difficulties.

PvP players will soon be able to participate in the third season of Shadowlands PvP. The new season of PvP will begin with the second server reset of the patch on March 1. Mythic+ players will also be able to play season three content starting next week.

WoW: Shadowlands Patch 9.2, Eternity’s End, is now live in North America. The patch will go live on European servers tomorrow, Feb. 23.