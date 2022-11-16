Pokimane isn’t known for breaking the rules on Twitch, but the 26-year-old streamer doesn’t have a completely flawless record with the platform.

Having streamed on Twitch since 2013, she is one of the most established creators on the platform and has paved a way for female streamers. She typically maintains more wholesome streams and is known for speaking out on important issues in the space.

But there is one blip on her record.

In January of this year, Pokimane was banned in the middle of a stream while she was watching the show Avatar: The Last Airbender. The ban coincided with a DMCA takedown from the show’s rights holder, ViacomCBS. Avatar is only available on paid subscription services like Netflix, so the decision to watch it was a questionable one, to say the least.

Her suspension only lasted 48 hours, though, and she has seemingly learned her lesson. She has not been banned since.

How many times has Pokimane been banned on Twitch?

Pokimane has only been banned one time on Twitch. The suspension came while she was watching a copyrighted TV show and coincided with a DMCA takedown.

While some may be concerned that Pokimane has another ban on the way following a wardrobe mishap during a stream last night, it appears as though she should avoid discipline from Twitch.

Not only did Pokimane immediately address the wardrobe malfunction, but she also swiftly removed the VODs and clips associated with the issue from Twitch as a way to mitigate any dissemination of the potential policy infringement.