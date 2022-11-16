At this point, it might be unlikely.

Pokimane’s content is typically wholesome, but last night, the creator had a wardrobe mishap that some might fear could get her in a little bit of trouble with Twitch.

While talking to her chat, part of Pokimane’s breast fell out of the top of her shirt. Once she realized it, the creator immediately tended to the situation by covering up and apologizing.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” she said. “My bra, oh no.”

In an attempt to make sure she wasn’t publicizing the accident, she immediately removed any clips people made of the incident and removed the VOD of her broadcast from Twitch.

While someone did manage to get a clip of the wardrobe malfunction on the popular Livestream Fails Reddit page, it was quickly moderated as well.

Though some viewers might point to Twitch’s guidelines on nudity and question if Pokimane should be banned for her incident, it’s worth pointing out that Twitch’s policies are more forgiving of accidents, like what appeared to happen to Poki.

Will Pokimane get banned from Twitch?

Based on the way Pokimane addressed the clothing issue immediately on stream and deleted clips and VODs that could have been circulated relatively quickly, it’s difficult to believe her account will get suspended.

Additionally, the incident happened long enough ago at this point that if discipline were to happen, Twitch likely would have already hit the channel with a suspension.

Twitch does not have restrictions for the cleavage that women show on stream as long as they keep their nipples covered and do not expose their underbust.

Screengrab via Twitch

During the situation in question, Pokimane noted that her bra was exposed, and there did not appear to be any evidence that her nipple was showing. Additionally, she took precautions to diminish the proliferation of the video as much as possible.

But one of the best defenses against Pokimane getting banned comes from the “IRL streaming” exception in the attire section of the community guidelines.

“Broadcasters, their co-hosts, and invited guests engaging in general IRL streaming outside the home must follow standard body-coverage expectations,” the community guidelines read. “If accidental nudity appears on your stream, we expect you to take immediate action, remove the content, and take precautionary steps so it won’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, Pokimane’s reputation as someone who tends to follow the rules helps her cause. Her channel has only received one ban ever. It came in January of this year after she streamed Avatar: The Last Airbender. The suspension lasted two days.