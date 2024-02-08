‘How is he so perfect?’: Asmongold joins Henry Cavill fan club

Twitch top dog Asmongold recently labeled Henry Cavill “perfect” following the actor’s remarks on the overuse of sex scenes in movies and his unwavering loyalty to The Lord of the Rings movies. This only adds to Cavill’s growing reputation as the action hero mascot of gaming.

In a Feb. 8 clip uploaded to Asmongold’s YouTube channel, promptly titled “Henry Cavill is absolutely based,” the popular streamer commented on Cavill’s remarks regarding the use of sex scenes in movies. Cavill spoke on the issue during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he shared his dislike of the practice when it provides nothing significant to the audience. “I’m not a fan,” he said, calling them “overused” and a “cop-out.” The latter bit Asmongold proclaimed to be “absolutely fucking true.” He later went full fangirl over the Man of Steel actor, who said Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy was his comfort watch.

“God fucking damn, man. How is he so perfect?” Asmongold said regarding Cavill’s choice of movies, and not only because it’s The Lord of the Rings. Cavill pointed out he’s a special fan of the extended editions, which contain numerous scenes that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut. I’d go out on a limb to say that I, too, believe Cavill’s perfect just for this statement. The Mouth of Sauron makes the films so much better and it’s good to know Cavill shares the sentiment.

Henry Cavill has slowly been making himself comfortable as the “king of the nerds,” with numerous situations where he expressed his love for everything gaming-related—from tabletops to MMOs to taking a firm stance in the PC versus console debate (yes, he is a member of the PCMR). He’s even making his own Warhammer 40K show that’s rumored to be very true to the source material, unlike the whole fiasco regarding his departure from Netflix’s The Witcher show due to divergences from the books.