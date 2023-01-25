Hasan slapped with fastest TikTok video ban of all time while live on Twitch

If this was a speedrun, it would be world record.

TikTok is a powerful social media platform, but some of its reporting systems have been known to cause issues for users—especially HasanAbi.

Hasan has had numerous issues with the platform in recent months, including getting indefinitely banned for seemingly no reason following what he believed to be a mass report against him, and today his viewers were given a chance to witness the chaos of TikTok live.

Posting a new video on TikTok during his broadcast, Hasan was quickly informed by his viewers that something was amiss. As many fans tried to pull up the video to give it a like, they noticed that the video wasn’t there, and after a few refreshes, Hasan saw that the video had been taken down just moments after being posted.

Obviously, he appealed the video ban, and relatively quickly, his video was reinstated resulting in what he referred to as a “world record ban” and “world record unban,” but the drama didn’t stop there.

His video seemed to get banned a second time due to what Hasan is alleging was another mass report attempt, and his editor Ostonox posted on Twitter showing a screenshot of his account being temporarily blocked from posting because of “multiple violations” to TikTok’s guidelines.

Hasan’s problems stem from automation on TikTok that makes it easy for hate groups online to get a post or person ban simply by mass reporting content or a profile.

This isn’t his first time having issues with videos on TikTok getting reported, as it’s apparently something Hasan deals with on a regular basis. But today, fans got to see it all happen in real time beginning with him hitting send on a post.