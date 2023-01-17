Hasan lashes out against TikTok despite getting reinstated after permaban

Hasan is the premier political commentator on Twitch, and while he’s no stranger to making controversial takes, his recent troubles with TikTok are extraordinarily perplexing.

Yesterday, his TikTok account was banned permanently. And while the platform reinstated him today, he is still taking issue with the process that led to his ban in the first place.

He and his editor, Ostonox, have claimed that the post in question that got him banned was one in which he attempted to explain the context and issues surrounding the debate between the Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter movements.

i hope someone at @TikTokSupport can explain to my why my account along with my editor @ostonox was banned at the same time. we routinely have to deal with mass reports from the right and now they're even going after fan accounts. pic.twitter.com/1tNDKquTAc — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 16, 2023

The clip from a stream in December was mass reported, according to Hasan, and his initial attempts at contacting TikTok support resulted in no actual assistance. It wasn’t until he and his manager worked together to contact a person at TikTok that he got reinstated. His editor, Ostonox, is still banned on TikTok because of his association with Hasan’s TikTok.

“It’s 100 percent automated,” he said. “There’s no one there.”

LOL TIKTOK DID NOT BAN ME FOR A BLM POST AND CLAIM ITS HATEFUL MISCONDUCT. NO WAY. pic.twitter.com/FP2UCFu3qz — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 17, 2023

Hasan’s account was unbanned, but his username and other information remain bugged out. A screengrab of his unbanned account shows that his profile picture and bio were not restored when he was reinstated on the platform.

it also seems like @TikTokSupport is scrambling to unban hasan after realizing "Hasanabi Banned from Tiktok for Support of Black Lives Matter on MLK Day" is a bad look



his profile is back but wiped of bio, profile pic, and username pic.twitter.com/MbqztOxmS6 — ostonox (@ostonox) January 17, 2023

Perhaps a bigger issue in this instance, according to Hasan, is the ease with which he was seemingly automatically banned. The ability for his opinion to be censored by a mass report suggests that such action might be taking place to other, less influential creators as well. While Hasan has the ability to get himself reinstated, not every commentator with liberal ideologies has the sway to receive such treatment.

“If it happens to me, and I am one of the largest leftist content creators on the fucking planet, it happens to smaller leftist content creators all the fucking time,” he said. “It happens to Black content creators, it happens to trans content creators, literally non-fucking stop.”