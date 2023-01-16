Hasan permabanned from TikTok after trolls’ mass reporting proves successful

As the most popular left-wing political commentator in the streaming industry, Hasan deals with trolls all the time. Their antics don’t usually amount to much. If they’re lucky, they’ll draw out a reaction from the Twitch star. But this time, they achieved their biggest ‘victory’ yet—they mass reported one of his viral TikTok videos, and he got banned.

The viral video in question was a clip of Hasan discussing the extremes of people’s perspectives on ‘black lives matter’ and ‘all lives matter.’

The reports, however, were for unrelated videos on his channel, including one titled ‘I’m bald by choice’ with hashtags poking fun at Andrew Tate, and the reason was for ‘hateful behavior.’

Hasan vented his frustration on Twitter, saying mass reports and permanent bans happen practically every time a video of his goes viral on TikTok and implying the system needs improvement. The Twitch star also demanded an explanation from TikTok Support as to why his account and his editor’s account were banned at the same time. He’s sick and tired of “routinely” having to deal with mass reports from people whose views don’t align with his, and said the trolls are mass-reporting fan accounts, too.

i hope someone at @TikTokSupport can explain to my why my account along with my editor @ostonox was banned at the same time. we routinely have to deal with mass reports from the right and now they're even going after fan accounts. pic.twitter.com/1tNDKquTAc — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 16, 2023

Hasan’s TikTok account is still banned, but since it’s something that apparently happens often and is more or less a routine occurrence at this point. There’s a good chance the ban will be overturned as soon as this week.

In the meantime, Hasan will continue to stream on Twitch and upload clips on YouTube, but being unable to connect with TikTok fans is a hefty blow to his viewership.