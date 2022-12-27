Hasan shocked by his own success as political stream on gaming-centric Twitch

HasanAbi has cornered the market for political commentary on Twitch, and it has garnered astounding results as his channel has grown in the past few years.

This year Hasan will likely end the year as the most-watched U.S. streamer on Twitch, according to streaming analytics site Streams Charts. And as someone who doesn’t primarily play games on the platform, he was pleasantly surprised to see where he stood.

“It’s crazy that the most-watched United States of America Twitch streamer in 2022 was one who covered American politics,” he said. “Five years ago, that was unimaginable. Not a single one of you would have thought that that was a normal thing that would have happened.”

Hasan’s channel led all other U.S.-based creators with 80.05 million hours watched from January to the day after Christmas, but he was closely followed by Asmongold, whose 79.28 million hours watched came in spite of an extended hiatus.

People were quick to question if Asmongold’s numbers included his alternate channel, which he streamed on regularly during his break from the Asmongold channel, and Streams Charts confirmed it did not. Had both channels been used in the count, Asmon would have recorded more than 99.3 million hours watched, beating Hasan.

But that doesn’t take away from the massively successful year for Hasan, who has continued to use his channel as a way to simultaneously entertain and inform viewers about current events.

Part of Hasan’s success stems from his massive airtime figures. Broadcasting for 2,447 hours, Hasan spent more than 47 hours a week live on Twitch. Hasan’s viewership made him the fifth-most watched channel on the platform in general. Canadian streamer xQc led Twitch with more than 220 million hours watched and over 3,200 hours of airtime.