GTA roleplay NoPixel server owner Koil gets hit by Twitch ban hammer

The owner and lead developer of the GTAV roleplay server NoPixel was banned from Twitch yesterday for reasons that have still not been disclosed.

Koil, who is known for engaging in risque activity when roleplaying, received discipline from Twitch following a stream over the weekend in which he participated in a Rust tournament. Commenters on Reddit claim that during the event, he allegedly made lewd jokes repeatedly, including making fake moaning noises as well as saying “suck my cock.”

It’s unclear if that’s what got him banned, though. He has not posted on social media to address the ban and Twitch does not comment on specific channel bans. This is Koil’s first ban on Twitch, according to StreamerBans.com.

Meanwhile, Koil will likely have to take a break from GTAV RP as well. Due to the high volume of streamers that play on the server, NoPixel doesn’t allow creators who are banned on Twitch to participate, so even though he owns the server, he isn’t necessarily allowed to be on it for the time being.

There is no indication exactly when Koil will be unbanned from Twitch, but a quick trip to his banned channel suggests that his suspension isn’t indefinite. Going to his channel, users are met with a message saying Koil’s channel is “temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

His ban comes around the same time as a short ban for popular creator Mizkif, who was suspended just less than a day after watching clips from a previously banned streamer—Gross Gore. It is unknown if Koil could have also gotten banned for a similar reason.