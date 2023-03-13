‘Go f**k yourself’: QTCinderella slams JustaMinx after Streamer Awards meltdown

QTCinderella’s now-annual Streamer Awards marched into its second showing two days ago, and the impressively put-together event seemed to go on without a hitch—at least, until the event’s star-studded afterparty.

During the Streamer Awards’ afterparty, popular Twitch streamer JustaMinx allegedly became overly intoxicated and caused a scene, resulting in the entire streamer gathering being shut down, according to multiple streamers that witnessed the event.

As a result, QTCinderella unfollowed JustaMinx on Twitter. And, in the replies to the automated tweet that reported this, some users claim that the streamer lost upwards of $50,000 due to the afterparty being canceled over JustaMinx’s antics.

Following this, JustaMinx explained on Twitter that she had a seizure at the afterparty. And in the replies to her tweet in which she described it as the “worst seizure” she’s had since she was 15, QTCinderella called out the streamer for lying, and she didn’t hold back. “Oh go fuck yourself,” the Streamer Awards organizer wrote.

“You were drunk before the after party I almost had you thrown out of the show because you were yelling and making everyone uncomfortable. Completely. I’ve tried everything with you. Rehab. Everything. I hope this is your rock bottom. Get help,” QTCinderella continued.

Along with the harsh words, QT also included a Discord DMs screenshot between her and JustaMinx showing she made her fellow broadcaster “promise” not to drink any alcohol at the Streamer Awards, but she did anyways.

In response to QTCinderella’s call out, JustaMinx apologized and asked for an invoice to be sent to her for the cost of the afterparty.