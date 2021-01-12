Gen.G signs Nemesis, Crownshot, Ryujehong, and more for 2021 content creation roster

After a relatively quiet offseason from the organization, Gen.G today announced the extension of their content creation team for 2021. The signings include a combination of professional players from numerous esports, and gaming and media influencers, who will produce a mixture of Korean and English content via Twitch, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Notable for international fans were the signings of midlaner Nemesis and AD carry Crownshot. However, the players will be taking on a very different role to that of their time as professional players in Europe- they will join Gen.G as part of the org’s League of Legends content.

Both players showed strong performances in the LEC in 2020, with Nemesis appearing at his second World Championship in as many years with Fnatic. Crownshot missed out on a Worlds spot after falling out of the first round of playoffs but gave a strong showing throughout 2020, and was the shining light on an at-times inconsistent SK Gaming roster. Both have leaned heavily into streaming during their respective offseasons and appeared frequently on co-streams of the LCS with analyst and community figure LS.

Their role as content creators in Korea will mainly revolve around ‘doing live-reviews of matches while they train on the ladder’ according to Gen.G’s COO Arnold Hur. He explained in a Twitter thread that the acquisitions will help the organization ‘show the world what’s so special’ about their League of Legends team, and presumably open up the LCK roster to more international fans.

@nemesis_lol and @CrownshotLoL will be spending time with us creating content & doing live-views of our matches while they train on the ladder. I really want to show what's so special about our team, and we now get to directly work with them to help show the world (5/6) — Arnold (@arnoldwh) January 12, 2021

Gen.G also announced the signing of ex-LCK players Ambition and CuVee, who will also stream League of Legends content. Both Ambition and CuVee played for Gen.G for a stretch of their careers, and will be working on ‘bigger initiatives’ alongside ‘some of the biggest content creators in Korea’ according to Hur. Both will stream content focused on solo queue, with Ambition having streamed under the Gen.G banner since his retirement from competitive play.

CuVee comes back to the Gen.G family and I couldn't be more pumped. During the past season, I've secretly been watching his streams because our team noticed his awesome content. Folks should now be excited as he teams up with some of the biggest content creators in Korea! (3/6) — Arnold (@arnoldwh) January 12, 2021

Outside of the League world, the organization announced the return of Seoul Dynasty legend Ryujehong in a content creation role for Overwatch, and influencers Emily Ghoul and Snitchery to assist in content creation in the wider gaming and culture space. These signings round out a dual-language content creation roster that seeks to increase Gen.G’s popularity as a global brand.