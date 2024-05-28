‘Flip-flopping around’: Jerma tells Twitch fans he’s completely retired from streaming

Since 2011, Jerma985 has been making YouTube videos and streaming on Twitch, and garnered a massive fanbase over the years. Now, though, he considers himself “completely retired” and sees it as a casual side-gig.

On May 27, the American was speaking on stream, which is fairly rare nowadays. Many long-standing fans asked Jerma whether he plans to return to the streaming world, and he confirmed that he’s still retired and won’t be taking it seriously, like he did in the past.

“All I know is I’ve hit that part when I’m kinda done with it as like a, like I wanna say career choice. And now it’s just whatever I feel like it. Just flip-flopping around. You should see me as completely retired,” Jerma told his streamers on May 27.

The content creator is still ‘completely retired.’ Screenshot by Dot Esports via Jerma985 YouTube

Jerma began his career as a content creator in 2011. That’s when he began making YouTube videos and later joined Twitch. Since then, he became one of the biggest streamers on the platform, amassing 1.44 million followers. In the past 13 years, he streamed hundreds of different games.

Since 2016, when Jerma fully transitioned to Twitch, the content creator has streamed more than 5,000 hours. He boasted 7,534 average viewers and had 101,270 peak viewers on August 21, 2021, according to Twitch Tracker, when the co-streaming event “Jerma Dollhouse” took place.

During a stream in August 2023, Jerma dove into the details about his retirement from Twitch. He explained there are a few reasons behind his choice. Among them, Jerma wants to focus more on making YouTube content, and to focus more on his health.

In the end, anyone who followed Jerma since his early days should be all but surprised. The American grew in popularity by making Team Fortress 2 videos back in the day, which also helped him raise money for non-profit organizations. So, seeing him eager to return to YouTube content creation is natural.

