Sykkuno during his stream on YouTube
Screenshot via Sykkuno on YouTube
Category:
Streaming

Sykkuno says he’s ‘sticking around’ on Twitch, explains why he won’t return to YouTube

He's not going back.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 21, 2024 10:53 am

Sykkuno, an American content creator who spent two years streaming on YouTube, has moved back to Twitch. During his May 19 stream, he explained why he won’t go back to YouTube.

Recommended Videos

When asked about his transition to Twitch, Sykkuno revealed he’ll be “sticking around” on the platform, as first reported by Sportskeeda. The streamer confirmed he didn’t feel much of a change in terms of viewership, but the Twitch community, as well as emotes and raids from friends, are a good enough of reason to stay loyal to the streaming platform. 

“People actually know I’m alive. Other YouTubers kind of knew we existed but we never raided each other. Never interacted with each other. But on Twitch, it’s definitely… you know, it’s a little better for streamers. Kind of makes sense because this is a streaming-only website,” Sykkuno explained. 

According to him, streaming on Twitch is drastically better because it’s the streaming platform. Besides that, it’s packed with other streamers, and being part of it leaves an impression of community. Even though there are plenty of streamers on YouTube, big names like Ludwig, Valkyrae, and Fuslie are on Twitch. 

Sykkuno abruptly returned to Twitch after announcing it on his X (formerly Twitter) on May 5, and has streamed there almost every day since.  For two years, Sykkuno streamed on YouTube, so it’s refreshing to see him on Twitch once again. He’s streaming VALORANT, Grand Theft Auto V,  and Tekken 8

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘F**king stupid’: Hasan slams Twitch for banning viewers for using slur
Hasan streaming on Twitch.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
‘F**king stupid’: Hasan slams Twitch for banning viewers for using slur
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 21, 2024
Read Article Adin Ross goes on homophobic rant, encourages viewer to self-harm following Trainwreck argument
Adin Ross sitting at streaming setup
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Adin Ross goes on homophobic rant, encourages viewer to self-harm following Trainwreck argument
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 20, 2024
Read Article Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Kai Cenat gives his verdict on Elden Ring after beating it.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘F**king stupid’: Hasan slams Twitch for banning viewers for using slur
Hasan streaming on Twitch.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
‘F**king stupid’: Hasan slams Twitch for banning viewers for using slur
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 21, 2024
Read Article Adin Ross goes on homophobic rant, encourages viewer to self-harm following Trainwreck argument
Adin Ross sitting at streaming setup
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Adin Ross goes on homophobic rant, encourages viewer to self-harm following Trainwreck argument
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 20, 2024
Read Article Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Kai Cenat gives his verdict on Elden Ring after beating it.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 18, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.