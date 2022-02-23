Everything to know about TwitchCon 2022: Events, Schedule and more

TwitchCon is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19, but there’s still a lot left to be announced regarding Twitch’s first in-person convention since before the pandemic.

In the fall of last year, Twitch unveiled plans to hold two TwitchCon events in the summer of 2022. One of them was set for Amsterdam in July. The other was to be in San Diego during October.

This week, the platform gave just a little bit more detail about the convention. TwitchCon’s European event will happen on July 16 and 17. The North American version of the event will be a couple of months later, running from Oct. 7 to 9.

While the when and where for the two events is set, there are a lot of missing details regarding TwitchCon that should start to come out in the coming months. Twitch has not yet released a schedule for either event. As more details regarding TwitchCon become available, the platform will post about it on the convention’s official website and its Twitter account.

