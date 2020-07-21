DrLupo’s Hyper Scape settings and keybinds

DrLupo has been clicking heads since his days playing Destiny, and now that he’s primarily a battle royale gamer, that hasn’t changed.
He might not play at a competitively professional level in most titles, but with more than 2,800 hours of streaming under his belt in the past year, you can be certain that he knows how to optimize his game settings.
So when Ubisoft started advertising the beta of its new battle royale game, Hyper Scape, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Lupo was one of the first on the scene to play the game, and start to figure things out.
Despite the newness of the game, Lupo already has a third place finish on his resume from Twitch Rivals tournament promoting the game earlier this month. So if you’re still trying to figure things out, starting with Lupo as a guiding hand might be your best bet.
Here are DrLupo’s Hyper Scape settings
DrLupo’s Mouse Settings
|DPI
800
|Vertical Sens
7
|ADS Low Zoom Sens
50
|ADS High Zoom Sens
50
|Mouse Look Inversion
Disabled
|Mouse Acceleration
Off
DrLupo’s Keybinds
|Walk
Hold
|Aim
Hold
|Sprint
Hold
|Automatic Vault
On
|Damage Stacking
No Delay
|Inventory Wheel Mode
Hold
|World Map Mode
Toggle
|Crouch
Toggle