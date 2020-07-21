DrLupo’s Hyper Scape settings and keybinds

"Look at me. I'm DrLupo, I know how to snipe."

Max Miceli
Screengrab via DrLupo

DrLupo has been clicking heads since his days playing Destiny, and now that he’s primarily a battle royale gamer, that hasn’t changed. 

He might not play at a competitively professional level in most titles, but with more than 2,800 hours of streaming under his belt in the past year, you can be certain that he knows how to optimize his game settings. 

So when Ubisoft started advertising the beta of its new battle royale game, Hyper Scape, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Lupo was one of the first on the scene to play the game, and start to figure things out. 

Despite the newness of the game, Lupo already has a third place finish on his resume from Twitch Rivals tournament promoting the game earlier this month. So if you’re still trying to figure things out, starting with Lupo as a guiding hand might be your best bet.


Here are DrLupo’s Hyper Scape settings

DrLupo’s Mouse Settings

DPI
800		Vertical Sens
7
ADS Low Zoom Sens
50		ADS High Zoom Sens
50
Mouse Look Inversion
Disabled		Mouse Acceleration
Off

DrLupo’s Keybinds

Walk
Hold		Aim
Hold
Sprint
Hold		Automatic Vault
On
Damage Stacking
No Delay		Inventory Wheel Mode
Hold
World Map Mode
Toggle		Crouch
Toggle