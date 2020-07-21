DrLupo’s Hyper Scape settings and keybinds

"Look at me. I'm DrLupo, I know how to snipe."

DrLupo has been clicking heads since his days playing Destiny, and now that he’s primarily a battle royale gamer, that hasn’t changed.

He might not play at a competitively professional level in most titles, but with more than 2,800 hours of streaming under his belt in the past year, you can be certain that he knows how to optimize his game settings.

So when Ubisoft started advertising the beta of its new battle royale game, Hyper Scape, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Lupo was one of the first on the scene to play the game, and start to figure things out.

Despite the newness of the game, Lupo already has a third place finish on his resume from Twitch Rivals tournament promoting the game earlier this month. So if you’re still trying to figure things out, starting with Lupo as a guiding hand might be your best bet.



Here are DrLupo’s Hyper Scape settings

DrLupo’s Mouse Settings

DPI

800 Vertical Sens

7 ADS Low Zoom Sens

50 ADS High Zoom Sens

50 Mouse Look Inversion

Disabled Mouse Acceleration

Off

DrLupo’s Keybinds