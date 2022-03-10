Dr Disrespect turns around his opinion on Elden Ring, brings up personal rating from 6 to 8.9

After several weeks of playing FromSoftware’s latest title, Elden Ring, popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has given the open-world RPG a new personal rating, upping it from a modest six to an 8.8 to 8.9 out of 10.

The well-known FPS titan branched out from his normal content by picking up the latest entry in a notoriously difficult Soulsborne franchise. Dr Disrespect initially faced some major hurdles, struggling to adapt to the game’s combat system and manage the game’s camera and camera locking ability.

Originally, it seemed like Doc was not going to spend too much time on Elden Ring. The former game dev said the game was too focused on “the grind” and wasn’t “interesting enough” to keep him hooked. After some more time with the game, though, the Two-Time has made strides in his early Soulsborne career. Now claiming to be the best Elden Ring player in streaming, Dr Disrespect has already had his first no-hit boss fight, killed Godrick on his first attempt, and tried the game’s PvP.

After achieving these feats, Dr Disrespect shared his new perspective on the game. “I think from a design standpoint and a world design standpoint, and in character creation, I haven’t even begun to explore other possibilities with my character yet,” the streamer said, praising the immense customization options in the game.

“In terms of abilities, bosses, design of the bosses… I’m literally rating this game an 8.8 to 8.9,” Dr Disrespect said. Despite the change from his initial review of the game, Dr Disrespect was not without his criticisms. Still citing the game’s abnormal camera movement, the Doc said it’s only these small issues that stop Elden Ring from reaching a perfect score.

Despite pouring hours into Elden Ring, Dr Disrespect has still yet to complete the main questline of the game. While the streamer has already changed his opinion on the game, we may see yet another review update by the time his long playthrough ends.