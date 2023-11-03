Dr Disrespect offers to team up with Elon Musk to build X streaming empire

Dr Disrespect has offered to help Elon Musk turn X, formerly known as Twitter, into a livestreaming platform that could eventually rival Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, promising to lend his support whenever called upon by the innovative billionaire.

The two-time today said if Musk came to his house in a new Tesla Cybertruck, told him he’s the top streamer, and asked for his help to turn X into a dominant livestreaming platform, he’d “say yes in a heartbeat.”

“As of right now, I’d be like, yes. Let’s do it,” he said in his Nov. 1 stream.

Dr Disrespect mentioned “as of right now,” which means he may change his mind later, but he didn’t say what could make him change his mind. For now, he appears excited and ready to help.

Streaming fans have been curious about where he will broadcast next for a long time now. He’s been on YouTube ever since Twitch banned him in June 2020, but he’s not too happy there because he feels they don’t support him enough. Twitch has a new rule that lets banned streamers ask to come back, so he may think about pursuing that option.

He’s also looked at Kick as an option, but he’s made it clear it won’t be cheap.

Now it seems X will be his next destination. Nobody could have predicted that, not even Musk himself. But with Dr Disrespect’s offer out there, the idea of him helping Musk make X even bigger could be pretty tempting for the eccentric billionaire.

Right now, Dr Disrespect is still streaming on YouTube, where he’s been for almost three and a half years. But the future is full of possibilities for the two-time, especially since both Dr Disrespect and Musk are known for their big ambitions.

It’s even possible a team-up is already in the works behind the scenes.