Dr Disrespect hints at possible return stream after going live on Instagram

Dr Disrespect may have a return stream today—unless this is another PR stunt.

The popular streamer, who was permanently banned from Twitch for unknown reasons in June, briefly went live on Instagram today. While he didn’t appear on screen, all fans were privy to was neon red lights and loud music. A radio announcer then came on to tease the possibility of a return stream today.

DrDisrespect has added a $4.99/Join button to his YouTube channel, went live on Instagram just now, and played a parody news report at the end saying that "DrDisrespect may return to streaming as soon as today" pic.twitter.com/rYLmL3ue6L — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 6, 2020

The former Twitch star has also added a Join button on his YouTube channel, asking fans for $4.99 a month to join the Champions Club.

Screengrab via YouTube.com/DrDisrespect

The Doc spoke out about his permanent Twitch ban last month in an interview with The Washington Post, claiming he wasn’t told the reason for his suspension. The streamer also released a song titled “Alleyways” on YouTube with the lyrics “it’s out of my hands, but I’m still in control.”

Despite many different speculations as to why the Doc was removed from the popular streaming platform, the reason for his ban is unknown.

It’s unclear where or when Doc will stream today. But if he streams on YouTube, it may not “officially be endorsed by or partnered” with the streaming service, according to esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau.