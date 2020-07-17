Dr Disrespect uploaded a new video on YouTube, but it’s not what you think

Dr Disrespect has returned to YouTube—kind of.

The Doc uploaded a new video on his channel today for the first time in three weeks. But it’s not a stream highlight video or a montage. It’s simply the full version of the song he tweeted out yesterday.

The song is called “Alleyways” and it’s by J+1. It’s also available on BandCamp, Spotify, and as a download in the info section of the video above.

Yesterday, Doc broke his silence after his Twitch ban on June 26. But he didn’t offer much new information at all in the largely PR-controlled responses he gave in some interviews.

The Doc claims he still doesn’t know why he was banned from Twitch. He said he and his team are working behind the scenes on his comeback, which he confirmed won’t be on Twitch.

Meanwhile, the lyrics to the song are as follows:

It’s out of my hands

But I’m still in control

It’s out of my hands

You can never take away the power of my soul

It sure seems like the Doc is expressing his frustration and feelings through the song. But beyond that, there’s still so much that we don’t know about his ban from Twitch and what his future holds.