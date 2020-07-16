Dr Disrespect finally addresses Twitch ban, claims he still doesn’t know cause

Nearly three weeks after he was permanently banned from Twitch, the Doc has finally spoken out.

Former Twitch star Dr Disrespect addressed the termination of his contract in an interview with The Washington Post today, explaining he still wasn’t “given an answer” or a reason.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/DrDisrespect

“It was a total shock,” the Doc said. “Imagine showing up to work and the doors are closed and you can’t get inside. You’re going, ‘What’s going on?’ And you’ve been told you’ve been fired. But you haven’t been told the reason why. We just weren’t given an answer.”

The streamer said he initially learned something was off while watching a friend stream on Twitch. Features that are typically available to creators were missing from the Doc’s account. Dr Disrespect then emailed Twitch and the company “informed him of their action but did not provide a reason,” according to The Post.

When asked about his next steps with Twitch, the Doc followed the advice of his legal counsel and didn’t answer. But the toll this ordeal has taken on the streamer is no secret.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety,” the Doc said. “You know, my wife and I both, this is our livelihood. We worked really hard to get to this point… Let’s just say I’ve felt all of the emotions that you could possibly feel.”

Dr Disrespect had recently signed an exclusive and lucrative two-year contract with Twitch, first reported by The Verge. But just a couple of months in, the company voided the agreement.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” a Twitch spokesman said regarding the Doc’s ban. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

The streamer has had a couple of run-ins with Twitch law while broadcasting on the platform. The Doc was temporarily banned last year for filming inside a public restroom at the E3 conference. He also took a temporary hiatus from streaming in 2017 after admitting he was “unfaithful” to his wife.

It’s unclear where the Doc plans on taking his character. But he claims that he, along with his team, is “putting together a nice little game plan.”