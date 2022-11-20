OfflineTV star Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has been itching to stream anime on Twitch again ever since he was banned for watching Naruto in January 2022. And now, he’s found a way to do it without breaking any rules.

The 30-year-old streamer inked a deal with Crunchyroll, the biggest anime streamer on the internet, allowing him to do it legally. He described it as “a dream come true.”

“I can’t believe it’s happening! Getting paid to watch anime,” he said.

“This is what 13-year-old Toast dreamed of. He said, ‘I wish I could spend my adult life playing video games and watching anime and getting paid for it.’ And here we are! Playing video games and watching anime!”

Image via Crunchyroll

Toast explained he first had the idea of seeking out the sponsorship deal in Dec. 2021. “I said to myself, ‘You know what? I wish I could watch anime and get paid money for it. How do I make this a reality? Well there are anime streaming services on the internet, and they do advertisement campaigns. We just get them to pay us to watch it!’”

Of course, it wasn’t that easy for Toast.

He had to convince them people would watch him watch anime, and in turn, they’d be able to advertise their platform. And sure enough, he did. For that, he thanked his fans.

“It’s because of you, chat!” he said. “It’s because you all showed up for those anime streams one year ago. Crunchyroll saw that. They were like, ‘Wow! There’s a lot of people watching this guy on Twitch watch anime. We should sponsor him!’”

It all worked out in the end. Toast can now watch anime on stream to his heart’s content—as long as it’s done via Crunchyroll, and his fans can tune in en masse to watch him watch it.

As for what he intends to watch first, he has already started streaming the new hit anime, Chainsaw Man.

After that, there are countless others, including Mob Psycho 100 and Jujutsu Kaisen.