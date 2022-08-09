The OfflineTV star said it makes becoming a streamer seem too simple.

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has warned aspiring Twitch streamers that Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ advice in his MasterClass tutorial series about what it takes to start a successful streaming career is misleading.

Toast couldn’t help but laugh when he saw a snippet of the series for the first time on Aug. 1. However, after being asked about it again during his stream on Aug. 9, he dropped a bombshell on Ninja.

First, he totally dismissed Ninja’s advice, and then he called the star “a liar.”

Image via MasterClass

“Your streaming career will never, ever start with you pressing the stream button!” said Toast. “I promise your streaming career will not start with you pressing the steam button.”

For that reason, he claims the Fortnite icon is stretching the truth. “I know you paid $200 for Ninja to tell you that, but he’s lying to you! Ninja is a liar!” However, he didn’t seem to take himself too seriously.

Rather than pressing a button and expecting the magic to happen overnight, Toast said the reality of launching a streaming career requires a lot of groundwork.

“Your streaming career starts with either you starting a YouTube channel, you starting a TikTok channel, or you being really good at the game of your choosing,” explained the OfflineTV star.

“Once you are good at either of those things, then you can start streaming.”

Ninja’s Masterclass series has been subject to criticism from others, too. YouTuber Drew Gooden roasted it into oblivion in a video nearing five million views, which sparked a discussion.

But while not everyone agrees with the advice, it’s worth noting Ninja is the most-followed streamer on Twitch with 18.3 million followers, so it might be appealing to some.