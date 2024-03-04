Did MrBeast sell his channel to Disney? Answered

As the biggest content creator on YouTube, it’s no surprise rumors are always popping up about MrBeast. On March 4, claims appeared on social media he had sold his channel to Disney for $5 billion, but are they true?

Recommended Videos

The speculation began thanks to Graham Stephen and Jack Selby, who told fellow creators Sam and Colby that MrBeast had sold his channel on an episode of their Iced Coffee Hour podcast. Despite this being originally uploaded on Feb. 25, it wasn’t until March 3 that the clip started doing the rounds on X, formerly Twitter.

Many who watched it were left confused, wondering if Mickey Mouse was now the proud owner of the MrBeast channel. Thankfully, the man himself has responded to the rumors.

Does Disney own MrBeast’s channel?

No, MrBeast did not sell his channel to Disney, and they do not own any stake in it. This was confirmed by MrBeast in a tweet. “Disney does not own any part of my channel,” he succinctly responded to the rumors.

Disney does not own any part of my channel. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 4, 2024

Stephen and Selby were simply messing with Sam and Colby, pretending it had happened at the beginning of the podcast. Selby then joked that MrBeast wouldn’t be appearing on the channel any longer and Disney was bringing in its own host to replace him.

The joke quickly came apart though, with the hosts admitting it was fake before moving on with the show. The clip circulating on X doesn’t show the full context, which you can watch below. The segment is right at the beginning of the episode.

This isn’t the first time talk of MrBeast selling his channel has appeared, with the YouTuber himself revealing he had been offered $1 billion for his entire business back in 2022. He turned it down and has remained in control of his empire ever since.

Still, it’s hard not to imagine the insane crossovers we could see if Disney owned MrBeast’s channel. Maybe we could see him survive seven days in Disneyland? Or perhaps a special edition of Squid Game with the Avengers? We can only dream.

For now, though, MrBeast continues to rule the roost not only on his channel, but on YouTube as a whole. Whether you think it’s luck or not, the American just hit 242 million subscribers on the site and shows no sign of slowing down.