Destiny reveals staggering amount of money his YouTube editor makes

Controversial politics commentator and content creator Destiny has grown a significant audience over the past year on multiple platforms, especially on YouTube. His main YouTube channel has over 680,000 followers, which earns him a very decent pay every month—and luckily for his video editor August, Destiny doesn’t mind sharing.

The political influencer revealed in an interview with the Iced Coffee Hour podcast on July 2 that he pays August a staggering 45 percent of the whole YouTube revenue, which results in monthly paychecks of over $30,000 to the YouTube editor.

The salary Destiny pays to August sparked a reaction from his community, who couldn’t believe that a video editor was earning that much every month and asked Destiny why he was so generous to his employee—a question the political commentator answered on a live stream on July 3.

“In some ways, it was probably a mistake to do that, but it’s fine I guess,” Destiny answered a question from one of his viewers while streaming Diablo 4. ” Like the way that I view it is, if my stuff grows, I’m still okay with my employees growing with it.”

The salary YouTubers pay to their video editors inevitably varies on how much money they make on the platform and how much content video editors must edit throughout the month. It’s unusual to see, however, YouTubers paying that much for their employees.

It’s common practice to share the channel’s revenue with editors, but Destiny might be the only one who gave 45 percent of the earnings to his editor. It’s unclear when Destiny and August made this deal, but the latter surely helped Destiny grow his audience over the years.

Destiny mainly creates content for YouTube after he was permanently banned from Twitch due to hateful conduct on March 2022.

