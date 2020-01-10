Destiny is banned on Twitch once again

Popular Twitch streamer Destiny was banned from the platform last night.

The reason for Destiny’s removal seems to be the same as his previous ban in November 2019: showing explicit content while streaming. This time, he flashed a thumbnail with nudity for a couple of seconds.

StreamerBans on Twitter ❌ Twitch Partner “Destiny” has been banned! ❌ https://t.co/s744hhM11B #twitch #ban #thirdban #partner #twitchpartner 🐶

Twitch has a strict policy regarding nudity, pornography, or other sexual content. The platform only allows sexual content for educational purposes. “Nudity and sexually explicit content are prohibited,” Twitch’s community guidelines read. “Sexually suggestive content or activities are also prohibited, although they may be allowed in educational contexts or for pre-approved licensed content, in each case subject to additional restrictions.”

Although Destiny’s ban length is still unknown since Twitch only reveals that information to the streamer, it’s expected that Destiny will serve at least a three-day suspension, which was the time of his last ban. “Temporary suspensions range from one to 30 days,” Twitch’s guidelines read.

Destiny, however, might be one step closer to being permanently banned from Twitch. Multiple suspensions can lead to permanent deactivation of an account, according to Twitch’s community guidelines.

“We keep a record of past violations, and multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension,” the text reads.

Destiny’s channel was created in November 2010 and he has over 520,000 followers, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome. Destiny’s been mostly streaming League of Legends and Just Chatting so far in 2020.