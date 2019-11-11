How long is Destiny’s Twitch ban?

Twitch streamer Destiny has been banned from the platform after he showed an explicit image of fellow streamer Alebrelle on stream.

“I’m actually so triggered, because of the naked fucking Alebrelle tweet that I opened,” Destiny said after discussing his inevitable temporary suspension on Twitch. “What a good ass meme.”

Destiny suggested that his ban was unfair. “I don’t even think we saw anything bad, technically we didn’t even see anything in the picture,” Destiny said.

Destiny confirmed that he’ll serve a three-day suspension from Twitch. But he said that he’s going out of town, so his streams will return after.

Originally, fans were speculating that Destiny’s ban was in regard to a racial slur controversy. In October, Destiny admitted that he uses racial slurs “all of the time” in private. Fellow streamer Nymn said that Destiny asked him to say the racial slur in public. But this ban is unrelated to that situation.

Destiny said that this ban was ironic because it was caused by a tweet from Alebrelle. A feud between the streamers began two weeks ago when Alebrelle said that “abortion was the correct action” when discussing Destiny’s child.

Although Destiny’s suspension is only three days, this means that he’s closer to being permanently banned from Twitch if he gets penalized two more times. Multiple suspensions can lead to permanent deactivation of an account, according to Twitch’s community guidelines.