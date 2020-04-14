Chip Ganassi Racing fires NASCAR driver Kyle Larson for his use of N-word during iRacing event

Larson's comments go against the "values" of Ganassi's organization.

Chip Ganassi Racing fired NASCAR driver Kyle Larson today for his use of a racial slur during an April 12 iRacing event, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old was suspended without pay yesterday while Chip Ganassi Racing worked through the situation “with all appropriate parties.” And now, it appears the team has made its decision.

Breaking: Chip Ganassi Racing has fired star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after his use of a racial slur during a virtual race. pic.twitter.com/X2Hyb65nb0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2020

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” Chip Ganassi Racing said. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization.”

During the Monza Madness iRacing event, Larson was under the impression that the other participants couldn’t hear him.

“You can’t hear me?” Larson asked before saying the N-word.

Well, @KyleLarsonRacin apparently dropping an n-bomb could be the biggest story in sports this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5gmkbcK6yM — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 13, 2020

The driver’s comments were caught on several streamers’ broadcasts, however, as well as the eNASCAR website.

Larson apologized for saying “the word that should never, ever be said” yesterday, but admitted that the damage is “unrepairable.”

NASCAR’s personal conduct policy cites communication that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race” as grounds for termination, according to FOX Sports.

With the coronavirus pandemic suspending all major sporting events, including NASCAR, the MLB, and the NBA, many athletes have been broadcasting themselves gaming.