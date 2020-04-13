NASCAR driver Kyle Larson suspended for using racial slur during iRacing event

The slur was heard live on Twitch.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was suspended without pay today for using the N-word during an iRacing event.

Larson’s team, Chip Ganassi Racing, released a statement saying Larson’s words are “offensive and unacceptable,” according to ESPN. The 27-year-old driver used the racial slur during yesterday’s Monza Madness iRacing event, which was caught on several streamers’ broadcasts, as well as the eNASCAR website.

Well, @KyleLarsonRacin apparently dropping an n-bomb could be the biggest story in sports this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5gmkbcK6yM — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 13, 2020

“You can’t hear me?” Larson asked before using the racial slur.

Fellow NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo responded to Larson, saying “you’re talking to everyone, bud.”

NASCAR’s personal conduct policy cites a fine, indefinite suspension, or termination to drivers responsible for communication that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race,” according to FOX Sports.

Larson has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Larson is part Japanese and participated in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, which seeks to attract members of minority groups to the sport.

With all NASCAR events suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, drivers have pivoted to racing virtually. And Larson isn’t the first NASCAR driver to make headlines recently.

Darrel “Bubba” Wallace Jr. lost a sponsor after rage quitting a virtual race.

Wallace found the community reaction amusing, claiming he “ruined so many peoples day by quitting [sic] a video game.”

Update April 13 11:55am CT: Larson apologized for saying “the word that should never, ever be said.” Among the groups that Larson apologized to was his family, friends, partners, the NASCAR community, and “especially” the African American community.