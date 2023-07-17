PewDiePie’s ‘Infinity Stream’ receives second ban on Twitch

PewDiePie might technically be on a hiatus from creating content, but that hasn’t kept the legendary streamer out of trouble on Amazon’s streaming platform as he was hit with his second ban this year on Twitch today.

The internet celebrity had started an endless stream experiment in March before getting banned for a short period in May. Since that point, the “Infinity Stream” had run his YouTube content on a loop from May 12 until today, when the channel was banned.

The ban comes just a few weeks after PewDiePie announced that he was stepping away from content creation for a while in anticipation of his and his wife Marzia’s first child. PewDiePie said his hiatus would be indefinite and gave no timetable for a return.

“I don’t know if I’ll have time to make videos. Is it going to be chaos? I don’t know. But I imagine I won’t be able to upload for a while,” he said.

PewDiePie’s Infinity Stream experiment hasn’t necessarily resulted in the most massive viewership figures, but given the sheer volume of the stream’s content, it’s still managed to rack up a decent number of hours watched. In the past 30 days, the channel has averaged just under 400 viewers with a total of 266,421 hours watched, according to Streams Charts.

PewDiePie has not yet responded to his ban on Twitch, and the platform’s policy is to not comment on channel bans. This article will be updated if and when PewDiePie breaks his silence to explain why the channel was banned.

