Cryptic Pokimane tweet leaves fans speculating on her future on Twitch

Pokimane has been on Twitch for over 10 years.
Published: Jan 30, 2024 03:13 pm
One of the biggest stars on Twitch and in streaming, Pokimane, published a tweet today that may imply she’s departing from the biggest streaming platform. Many are wondering what the tweet may mean, including streaming top dog xQc, as Pokimane has spent more than a decade on Twitch.

On Jan. 30, Pokimane suddenly announced “the end of an era” on X (formerly Twitter), saying that “Twitch had been her home for over a decade” and thanking everyone for all the memories during the peak years of the platform. Though many have already concluded that Pokimane has thus announced her departure from Amazon’s streaming platform, others have been left in awe and can’t figure out exactly what Pokimane meant with the tweet. Twitch itself replied to the tweet, expressing “what a journey it has been” and promising Pokimane that she will “always have a home on Twitch.” This has lots of implications, but nothing official has been confirmed yet.

Prominent Twitch streamer xQc reacted with disbelief to the news of Pokimane’s potential departure. “This is bait. It’s gotta be,” xQc said during his own stream. News of a popular streamer leaving Twitch wouldn’t be anything new, no matter how big they are. XQc himself left Twitch in favor of Kick in a move sugarcoated with an extra $100 million to get him going on the platform. Whether or not Pokimane will do the same is unknown, but it may be unlikely considering her vehement criticism of xQc and others’ moves to alternate platforms (primarily due to gambling implications, which Pokimane often spoke about).

Pokimane began streaming in 2013 and has been with Twitch for over a decade, becoming one of the platform’s most recognizable faces out there. She drew in hundreds of thousands of viewers on the regular and is bound to continue doing so wherever she ends up.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.