Blizzard teases new World of Warcraft animated series “Afterlives” ahead of gamescom

With World of Warcraft’s newest expansion, Shadowlands, set to release later this year, Blizzard has released a trailer for an animated series that corresponds to the game’s story progression called “Afterlives.”

The 50-second video trailer comes just days before gamescom, which is set to open on Aug. 27 and include the world premiere of WoW’s original series.

Based on the trailer released today, the series will walk fans through some of the events happening in the Shadowlands across all four of its realms: Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth.

The official premiere will be at 1pm CT on Thursday, Aug. 27 and can be watched at openingnightlive.com, according to a tweet posted by Geoff Keighley earlier today.

Thursday, don't miss the world premieres of Afterlives, a original @warcraft animated series from @blizzard_ent during @gamescom #OpeningNightLive.



Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/ZbeT3Ab1LT — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s gamescom will be largely produced online to help avoid the spread of the disease. Earlier this month, gamescom organizers revealed that “Opening Night Live,” which will kick off the digital convention this year, will reveal more than 20 games.

Meanwhile, the event will include other releases and reveals, like season two of the newly launched obstacle racing game Fall Guys.

World of Warcraft’s role in gamescom comes as Blizzard continues to work on fine-tuning Shadowlands before the expansion is set to release sometime this fall. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing setbacks with Blizzard forced to implement work-from-home policies, the company has held firm since the beginning of the year that Shadowlands will come out before 2021.