IGN will produce gamescom 2020’s online presentation

Gamescom is teaming up with IGN to produce online daily showcases during the online-only event this summer.

This year’s gamescom begins with Geoff Keighley’s gamescom Opening Night Live on Aug. 27 and runs for four days. IGN’s coverage begins right after that kick-off show.

“We are thrilled to partner with gamescom again this year,” said IGN EVP and general manager Yael Prough. “We met with enormous success with our latest Summer of Gaming program. Even in these difficult times, we are still registering new user records for data transfer on all of our platforms. We look forward to producing the gamescom shows and helping to bring our public throughout the world closer together.”

Germany’s biggest gaming event moved to an online-only format this year, like basically every other in-person event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the news from gamescom can be found on the site’s global hub, where upcoming announcements about future games, including world premiere reveals, will be taking place.

This year’s online-only gamescom will take place from Aug. 27 to 30.