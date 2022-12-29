Best VTubers to watch in 2023

Here are some of the VTubers you might want to check out in 2023.

VTubers have been around to tickle our content-hungry minds for about 2-3 years now and they have even broken into the mainstream. No matter who you are, there’s a VTuber that will satisfy your content needs and match your vibes.

From the idol girls of Hololive, the sometimes unhinged talents of NIJISANJI, and the often chill members of the VShojo group, as well as the insane amount of indie VTuber talents, this world might seem impenetrable at first. But once you get the basics, you’ll see yourself having fun in each of their streams.

So if you’re looking for a list to find out the best and recommended VTubers to watch in 2023, you’ve arrived at the right place.

Shizuka Rin

Imagegrab from Shizuka Rin Official on YouTube

Shizuka Rin might be a VTuber recommendation out of the left field, and that’s understandable. Most people haven’t heard of her after all. However, if you’re like me, and you like watching Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll find Shizuka Rin’s stream just the right one. What’s more, is that sometimes she doesn’t really have any plans for her stream, she just hits the starts streaming button and plays the game.

The highest hurdle for this one is that, unlike other VTubers that are shooting up in popularity, she only speaks Japanese. So you’re only really going to appreciate her and her humor if you know a little bit of the language. If not, then you can just enjoy her deep and cool voice.

Hoshimachi Suisei

Imagegrab from suisei_hosimati on Twitter

If you like listening to VTuber music, or music that has been sung by VTubers, you probably have heard of Hoshimachi Suisei one way or another. That’s not all for show, though. Her voice is truly something to be in awe of and her control of it is more than magnificent. Outside of being essentially a recording artist at this point, she also still streams herself gaming and has even joined an Apex Legends tournament together with her friends. She didn’t win, but at least they weren’t last. To add to that, she can also go toe-to-toe with the best Tetris players in the world while speaking with the chat. How insane is that?

Again, Suisei only speaks in Japanese, so a little bit of Japanese knowledge will take you a long way.

Millie Parfait

Imagegrab from Millie Parfait【NIJISANJI EN】 on YouTube

If you’re looking for chaos, you’ve found it. Millie Parfait is probably one of the most chaotic VTubers on YouTube and she has her own brand of it. Millie is a handful if you’re not ready for her. Her streams in Filipino are really chaotic in general. She plays a variety of games like Minecraft but leans more towards cooking streams and just chatting with her viewers.

She can be really entertaining if you have the same humor as her. Her main streaming language is English but sometimes she creates a little extra content for her Filipino viewers.

Inugami Korone

Imagegrab from inugamikorone on Twitter

Are you looking for a VTuber equivalent of cute girls doing cute things? Look no further than Inugami Korone, even though she only speaks Japanese, you don’t really need a universal language for cuteness don’t you? You probably have already seen her clips if you’re into anime culture and yes, I know, they’re really entertaining.

Just like other VTubers, she plays a variety of games but leans more into the retro side of gaming, even playing Pepsi Man in a viral stream she did a year ago that got noticed by the actual person in the Pepsi Man video game. Her streams are in Japanese, but she knows that she has a large international following so sometimes she tries to communicate with the little English that she knows.

Ninomae Ina’nis

Imagegrab from ninomaeinanis on Twitter

Ninomae Ina’nis, more commonly known as Ina, is a VTuber you visit if you just want to chill. Her streams mostly get you to feel very comfortable and just want to hang out with her while you’re doing assignments or work, unlike other loud streamers that will make it really hard for you to focus. She also has art streams that are, again, very serene: perfect to run in the background, peeking every once in a while, and hanging out.

Recently, she said that she’s taking a break due to medical reasons. There’s no definite date for her return to streaming, but her return will surely be met with fanfare.

Selen Tatsuki

Imagegrab from Selen Tatsuki 【NIJISANJI EN】on YouTube

If you’re into explosive gameplay, especially Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, and other FPS games, then Selen is the VTuber you would want to check out. She plays at a high level on the FPS games she plays. She has posted that she reached top 500 Challenger in Overwatch 2 and there are also rumors that she also reached top 500 in Apex Legends long before she assumed the identity of “Selen Tatsuki”.

Her prowess in streaming doesn’t just end there: she’s also just a talented entertainer able to make even the most mundane in-game events highlight-worthy.

Sister Cleaire/Sister Claire

Imagegrab from SisterCleaire on Twitter

Her YouTube name is Sister Claire, but her Twitter handle is Sister Cleaire which makes it kind of confusing when referring to her. Most people usually just refer to her as Sister Claire.

Her streams are comfy. She’s the type of streamer where you don’t really need to pay attention to what’s happening on the screen as you can just toss her into the background and just listen to her calming voice. She even has ASMR streams where she just keeps quiet and types on her computer.

What’s fun is that she also asks the viewers to come and work together with her! She’s a bundle of wholesome!

Shigure Ui

Imagegrab from ui_shig on Twitter

Shigure Ui is first and foremost an artist who’s a VTuber on the side. Her streams are generally very chill and mellow, although she enjoys teasing the chat every now and then. Her art streams are also very informative to aspiring artists and sometimes lean into hilarity, like when she drew a version of her wielding a minigun while wearing a summer dress.

If you’re looking to just chill and understand a bit of Japanese, Shigure Ui’s streams might be for you!

Petra Gurin

Imagegrab from Petra_Gurin on Twitter

Petra Gurin is from NIJISANJI EN, which means that her primary language is English. However, she can smoothly communicate with Japanese as well even going as far as putting up streams just for her Japanese fans. Her streams mainly consist of talking streams and non-competitive games as she mentioned that she’s pretty bad with co. While her initial demeanor might be calm and mature, she often gets frustrated playing games.

If you’re one for sassy remarks and jolly times, Petra might be a good VTuber to check out.

Himemori Luna

Imagegrab from himemoriluna on Twitter

Luna is a cute princess with marathon streams. Even just scrolling through her VODs, you can see a 10-hour stream in an industry where an hour-and-a-half stream is the norm. I’m not sure how she does it, but she smashes it.

She’s a big fan of different types of games from Rust to Monster Hunter. Her piano streams also stand out. Seeing her progress from a beginner to being fairly decent with the keyboard is one of the things why Luna finds herself on this list.