Best Sketch one liners: Funniest moments and quotes from popular streamer

Whether you’ve been following him from his early days on TikTok or just started supporting him on Twitch, Sketch has become one of the biggest rising stars in streaming with some of the best catch phrases and one liners in the business.

Originally starting from humble beginnings with hilarious Madden streams, the popular content creator has gone from wild moments from his own home to playing a couple games against NFL superstars like Tyreke Hill and Sauce Gardner and running routes in real life against CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs.

He also has the entire world of social media copying his quotes on live television and beyond, from college basketball players quoting him on the court, MLB stars mimicking his signature finger point, or NFL stars copying his sayings before games.

Here are some of Sketch’s most popular one liners and sayings from his streams.

Sketch’s best one liners, ranked

“What’s up, brother?”

“What’s up, brother” is Sketch’s most popular saying, first seen on a FaceTime call with fellow content creator and friend, Jynxzi. The latter called him during a stream, and he said the classic line with his patented finger point—and the rest was history. Since then, the line has been said across social media by sports analysts, superstar athletes, analysts, and even in the world of esports.

“Special teams, special plays, special players.”

This hilarious one-liner has also been picked up by social media, as players and other celebrities continue to mimic Sketch’s antics online. The “special teams, special plays, special players” line is another iconic drop being copied around the globe, but was originally said during Madden streams when he is ramping up his play against an opponent.

“Tuesday, Tuesday” + Sketch’s arm wave

Often said by Sketch before he starts another play in Madden, “Tuesday” is essentially his own personal cadence call, similar to how professional NFL quarterbacks yell out certain phrases or words that dictates when the ball should be snapped at the start of a play. Popular cadence calls in the league including “Here we go” from the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott or “Green 19” from Aaron Rodgers.

What’s even funnier is that he combines this with a flapping arm wave motion, which has also found its way into the professional sports scene. Whether you’re watching a big play from Philadelphia Phillies’ star Bryce Harper or young basketball prospects battling in the Final Four, you’ll often see this arm wave done with a quick smile.

“Sorry for cussing.”

One hilarious line that Sketch will usually say is “Sorry for cussing,” which often follows up after he swears on his stream. It’s even funnier when he’s talking trash to an opponent in Madden, because he’ll abruptly interrupt himself to apologize for swearing. Additionally, some opponents—like former NFL linebacker Vontaze Burfict—have even adopted the saying while they play against Sketch, much to his viewers’ delight.

