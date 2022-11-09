BaboAbe, Natsumiii just live-streamed their wedding ceremony on Twitch, and it was a huge hit

It’s not often you see a wedding on Twitch. Even after IRL streaming has become the phenomenon it is today, most people draw the line somewhere, and a wedding ceremony is one of the most intimate events in a person’s life.

Abe “BaboAbe” Chung and Wendy “Natsumiii” Luo didn’t see it that way.

The duo wanted to make their wedding even more special by broadcasting it on Twitch, and tens of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch them celebrate the happy occasion.

BaboAbe and Natsumiii are good friends with the OfflineTV crew. Naturally, that meant that some of the biggest streamers in the organization (and on the platform) were in attendance.

The list of notable OTV guests included Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and more. Talk about a star-studded crowd!

Natsumiii streamed the wedding on her channel. It averaged a little under 40,000 viewers throughout the course of the ceremony—much higher than the 2,253 she’s averaged throughout the year.

What’s more impressive, though, is it peaked at 60,000 viewers. Not only did this break her previous record of 39,000, but it also cemented the wedding as a hit stream.

Other than the fact it was live streamed to the masses, it was a relatively normal wedding.

It took place in a hall with friends and family, and had all the bells and whistles of a usual ceremony. The stream ended right after the ceremony, though, as they wanted to keep the party afterward more of a private affair.

Have we just witnessed the birth of a new meta on Twitch—or rather, a trend that could become increasingly common among star couples? We’ll have to wait and see.