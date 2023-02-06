Asmongold watches realistic AI version of himself and just can’t keep a straight face

"You know it, I know it, Everybody knows it."

The mannerisms of streamers are often amplified by the amount of time they spend talking to an online audience on a daily basis, but no streamer has a more iconic collection of phrases than “ya boi” Asmongold.

Recently, AI-generated content has surfaced, leading to comical results, and Belgian World of Warcraft streamer Athene’s recent AI-themed content depicted “the one and only big dick energy himself.”

Asked numerous questions, Athene’s automated Asmon delivered a slew of nonsensical answers, but almost everything it said was perfectly in line with what you would expect from the real Asmongold. The AI Asmon was filled with mannerisms of the real-life man himself, including “there it is,” “what a day,” “do you guys see this,” “you know it, I know it, everybody knows it,” and of course, “big dick energy.”

Watching a few clips, Asmongold couldn’t maintain a straight face and was extraordinarily impressed by what the AI was capable of, even referring to it as “insane.”

“Were those pre-typed responses?” Asmongold said. “I have no idea, I just think it’s funny.”

Related: AI-generated Asmongold goes rogue and roasts OTK’s ‘ridiculous’ PC-building company

Watching a clip of AI Asmongold giving his opinion on Athene himself, the real-life Asmongold couldn’t help but feel like the AI version of himself was dangerously, yet hilariously, accurate.

“The thing is, I’ve literally said that pretty much word for word,” he said.

Athene’s AI show yesterday included a disclaimer noting that the AI depiction is strictly meant for parody and comedic use. The disclaimer also made sure to mention that Athene doesn’t condone the use of footage for deceptive or unethical purposes.