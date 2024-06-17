Forgot password
Elden Beast in Elden Ring
Image via FromSoftware
Category:
Streaming

‘Hate my life’: Mizkif’s epic Elden Ring boss fumble is classic Soulslike gameplay

Can you blame him?
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 03:52 am

Soulslikes are often associated with numerous mistakes and fumbling bosses at the last possible second—and Mizkif delivered a perfect example of that in a recent stream.

The renowned streamer held a 25-hour broadcast on Saturday, June 15, in an attempt to finish his Elden Ring campaign. He eventually did after 96 hours, but exhaustion and frustration kicked in during the final boss.

The streamer was on the verge of giving up and getting some rest. It seemed like all was over in one of the final attempts, but a simple mistake forced him to start again. “I hate my life,” the streamer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Luckily for him, he finally took down the Elden Beast a few attempts later and completed his first Elden Ring playthrough. Throughout the 96-hour run, he died 1,387 times, which is a fair amount, given it was his first experience with the game.

The Elden Beast took Mizkif four and a half hours to beat. Malenia, Goddes of Rot, widely considered the toughest boss in the game, took Mizkif far longer, clocking up to around 11 hours.

Many players are either replaying the Elden Ring or returning after a hiatus due to the first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree releasing on June 21. In our preview, we called it FromSoftware’s best expansion yet.

