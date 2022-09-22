Asmongold questions the timing of Twitch’s revenue share update

Numerous content creators have expressed frustration with Twitch in the past 24 hours following the platform’s announcement that it is making changes to the way it shares subscription revenue. And as one might expect, the platform’s top MMO influencer is among the voices.

Asmongold yesterday reviewed the letter from Twitch president Dan Clancy regarding subscription revenue changes. The changes won’t go into effect until June 1, 2023, but Asmon believes it could have consequences.

“The reality is that this is not a very good time for Twitch to do this,” he said. “The reality is that YouTube is getting better every year, and why would somebody not just go over to YouTube if they can make more money there? I think the biggest reason why people are on Twitch is because they make more money on Twitch. It’s just that simple.”

YouTube has steadily plucked talent from Twitch over the past few years, signing numerous notable creators to exclusive deals, including TimTheTatman and Ludwig. Over the summer, the number has grown further with a handful of creators announcing moves. Among those to ditch Twitch for YouTube since May are Sykkuno, LilyPichu, Myth, FaZe Swagg, and, most recently, Fuslie.

During his discussion, Asmongold disclosed that his contract with Twitch is set for renewal around May 30, just before these changes go into effect, meaning he could be grandfathered into better rates, assuming that his recollection of when his contract renews is correct.

Asmon also highlighted a specific paragraph in Clancy’s letter that could make the new policy less impactful than anticipated. In the note, Clancy mentioned that in “rare cases” Twitch may still give creators special revenue splits because of the “reality of our business.”

“These deals will probably still happen, it’s just probably that they’re going to be way less,” Asmon said. “Is this going to mean that really, really, really super big streamers will not be able to negotiate a 70/30 split? I don’t really know.”