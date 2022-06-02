Asmongold leverages Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict for personal-best viewership on Twitch

Asmongold has followed and watched closely for all six weeks of the defamation trial between celebrity actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. And yesterday, he reached the ultimate payoff on his Twitch channel as a verdict came down.

With nearly 450,000 concurrent viewers watching to see Asmon’s reaction to the jury’s decision, the streamer, typically known for his MMO gaming content, hit a personal record for peak viewership, according to stats from SullyGnome.

Prior to yesterday, Asmongold’s highest peak on Twitch came in February after he returned to streaming following a four-month hiatus that included the passing of his mother, whom he lived with and regularly spoke about on stream. Asmon’s return coincided with the North American release of Lost Ark.

In his first couple of streams back, Asmon hit nearly 286,000 viewers and later hit almost 428,000 viewers.

Image via SullyGnome

This past month, Asmongold has spent more time than normal in the Just Chatting category on Twitch so that he could watch the Depp-Heard trial live and provide reaction content for it. Over the course of May, he spent 162 hours of airtime in Just Chatting, notably more time than he spent in the category through February and March combined (103 hours).

The last week of the trial also led to a bump in Asmon’s viewership overall as he competed with xQc for the most-watched content creator on Twitch. In the past seven days, Asmon is just shy of xQc’s viewership figures with 6,373,990 hours watched. XQc has just more than 6.4 million hours watched and has also spent some amount of time watching the trial.