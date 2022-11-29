Asmongold left speechless by Twitch bug in his return to streaming

Asmongold made a glorious return to his main channel on Twitch yesterday, but some may not have been able to see that just by looking at the WoW directory on the platform.

While Asmon’s first stream on the “Asmongold” channel in more than four months racked up hundreds of thousands of viewers, he quickly noticed upon entering the WoW category on Twitch that some people couldn’t find his stream by searching the directory.

Testing it out for himself, he was left speechless when he realized that he personally couldn’t even find his channel when he looked to browse through the World of Warcraft section on Twitch. He even looked on his phone to make sure it wasn’t just a problem with his particular web browser.

“This just doesn’t even make any fucking sense,” he said. “It shows everybody else except me.”

After the clip of Asmon’s reaction surfaced on the popular Livestream Fails subreddit, many other users noted that they’ve experienced similar issues with various channels in the past. Seemingly a bug, many commenters reported that they too had issues finding particular streamers through the directory when their channel was live and listed as being in that category.

Twitch’s bugginess didn’t seem to hold Asmon back too much, though. At the end of his return stream, he told viewers that he received somewhere around 29,000 new subscribers over the course of his return.

Prior to his comeback stream, he had less than 150 active subscribers, according to Twitch Tracker, because he hadn’t streamed in so long. Before he took his extended break, Asmon had 23,598 active subscribers in the month of June and 35,274 active subs in May.

In terms of viewership, the stream peaked at 201,298 viewers with an average of 116,730 over the course of 13.5 hours, according to Streams Charts. His previous return from a long break came for the launch of Lost Ark on Feb. 8. That stream averaged 184,849 viewers over nine hours of airtime, peaking at 285,726 viewers.