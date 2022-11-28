Asmongold returns to main Twitch channel for first time in 4 months ahead of WoW Dragonflight

“If not now, when?” Asmongold wrote in a Twitter post today before linking his Twitch channels. That’s right, the most popular MMO content creator in the history of video game streaming has returned to his main channel for the first time in months.

Of course, the “now” Asmon was referring to in his message was World of Warcraft Dragonflight launch day. The latest expansion of the game that shaped the MMO genre comes out later today, and things would be just a little bit off if Asmon wasn’t in full form.

If not now, when?



Live in 30 to 45https://t.co/5AFxExurwE — Zack (@Asmongold) November 28, 2022

Asmon’s last stream on his main channel came on July 15. He has repeatedly taken extended breaks from the Asmongold channel for personal reasons, but during his most recent break, there was a growing concern that we would never see our boy again.

While he has been regularly broadcasting to his secondary channel, zackrawrr, he admitted during one stream that he might not go back to his main channel again. He went on to disclose that mental health concerns and anxiety plagued him whenever it came to returning to his main broadcast.

In the opening moments of his broadcast today, he repeated sentiments that he had previously expressed about why he was taking a break, saying that he had a “come to Jesus” moment about getting his life together. To do so, he needed to take a break from his main channel.

The Zackrawrr channel steadily averaged more than 15,000 viewers for nearly every broadcast over the last month, according to Streams Charts. But anyone who has watched Asmon broadcast on both of his channels knows that there’s a flare that the personality brings to his main channel that cannot be matched.

The best comparison might be the difference between speaking with Guy Beahm and then speaking to Dr Disrespect. They are the same human being, but they are by no means the same personality. Once Zack goes on the official Asmongold channel, he becomes a charismatic embodiment of the stereotypical MMO player. And today, for the first time in four months, he is back.